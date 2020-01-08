78-year-old Lockport man, charged with child sex abuse, committed to psychiatric center

Edward D. Baker, 78, a Town of Lockport man charged with sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, was committed to a state psychiatric center Tuesday.

Defense attorney George V.C. Muscato said he doubts the case will go to trial, but Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baerhe said the decision is in the hands of the state's doctors. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. signed a one-year commitment order.

Three months ago, two psychologists found Baker mentally incompetent to stand trial. Muscato said Baker may have a form of dementia.

"His condition, in my opinion, has totally deteriorated," Muscato said.

Baker was charged in June with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, stemming from alleged molestation of the girl between March 2017 and December 2018. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.