ZOGARIA, Marlene J. (Bonavida)

ZOGARIA - Marlene J. (nee Bonavida)

January 5, 2020, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of Augustine "Gus"; dear mother of Gary, Joanne Cauley, and Michael (Elizabeth) Zogaria; loving grandmother of Lyndsy (Ben) Burton, Katie Cauley, Anthony, Devin and Ryan Zogaria; great-grandmother of Savannah Jo Burton; sister of Phyllis Quaranta, Diane Pardi, and Darlene (Ron) Robida; sister-in-law of Barbara (Tony) Notaro, Richie Zogaria, Linda Karaszewski, Donnie and the late Russell (late Doreen) Zogaria. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Union Rd. at Genesee St., Thursday 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wings Flights of Hope at www.wingsflight.org. Condolences shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com