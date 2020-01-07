WIDRIG, Linda A.

WIDRIG - Linda A. January 5, 2020 of Orchard Park, NY. Loving partner of John H. Craig; dearest mother of Kelly J. Wheeler and Amy C. (Michael) Balon; grandmother of Jacob, Collin and Kayla; sister of Betty, Sue and the late Harold "Moe"; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca 825-5205, where services will be held at 7:30 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com