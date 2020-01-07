WEITZ, Franklin R.

WEITZ - Franklin R. Of West Seneca, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise Marie Chavel Weitz; father of Christopher (Molly) and Eric (Katie Heimlich) Weitz; loving grandfather of Madeline, Hannah, Abigail, Christopher, Allie and great-grandfather of Miles; brother of Daniel (Fujiko), Kathleen (Joaquin) Gotera, Helen (Stephen Winslow) Weitz, Gerard (Cheri), late Loretta (late Ernie) Zanett and late Mary (Robert) McCleary. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning 9:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., Buffalo (please assemble at church). Online condolences at klocfuneralhome.com