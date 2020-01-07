WEBER, Kenneth L.

Weber - Kenneth L.

Unexpectedly, December 25, 2019, in Dunnellon, Florida. Survived by his parents, Michael and Jacqueline Weber (nee Ostwald); brother, Mark Weber and sisters, Toni Espinosa (nee Weber) and Allison Cancilla. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where a Memorial Service and Military Honors will begin at 6 PM. Ken was a member of the US Air Force and served in Operation Desert Shield Storm. Ken was also a member of the American Legion. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.