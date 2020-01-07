WALTER, Jane Marie (Vastola)

January 4, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of 46 years to Robert O. Walter; dear mother of Kathleen (John) Murray, Christopher (Barbara) Walter and Andrew Walter; loving grandmother of Shauna, Jennifer, Stephanie, Sara, Christopher Jr., Andrew Jr., and Brittany; great-grandmother of Kelsey, Katelyn and Alexis; sister of Carmen Vastola and Sister Mary Eugenia, RSM. Jane was predeceased by nine siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jane enjoyed golf and bowling and especially loved cooking and feeding her family and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane's memory to The Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Ste. 100 Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com