Silver Creek motorist accused of intentionally striking vehicle

A Silver Creek man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, following an apparent two-car collision on Dec. 31 in Hanover, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation, deputies concluded that 31-year-old Javier C. Cruz intentionally used the vehicle he was driving to strike another vehicle that was occupied.

The collision was reported to the Sheriff's Office at about 12:30 p.m.

Deputies said Cruz caused damage to the other vehicle.

Cruz was released with appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date, according to the Sheriff's Office.