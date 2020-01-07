SIKORA, Gloria A. (Stepniak)

January 5, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Sikora; dearest mother of Mary Sikora; sister of Mary Stepniak and the late Stanley J. (Regina) Stepniak; loving aunt of Steven (Mirian) Stepniak. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Thursday, 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 AM in 14 Holy Helpers Church at Indian Church Rd., and Union Rd., West Seneca (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the SPCA of Erie County.