SIDOTI, Catherina (Luppino)

SIDOTI - Catherina (nee Luppino)

January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sidoti; loving mother of Catherina (Philip) VanDette and Sandra (Frank) Bodami; cherished nanna of Anthony and Jenna VanDette, Sandra A. and Frank Jr. Bodami; sister of Carmelo and the late Domenico, Grazia, Vincenza and Maria, all of Italy. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from Holy Angels Church (Porter Ave.) at 10 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com