SCHILLER, Jerome "Jay"

SCHILLER - Jerome "Jay"

January 5, 2020, in Florida. Beloved husband of Lois Schiller; loving father of Robin (Fred) Trasmundi, Deborah (Dr. Christopher) Schiller Ingalls, Stephen (Robin) Schiller and Marc (Gloria) Schiller; brother of the late Deborah and David Schiller; devoted grandfather of Anthony (Eliane), Bianca, Carina, Fernando (Dora), Joshua, Noah, Emma, Zachary and Sydney; uncle of Brian (Amy) Schiller and Laura (Duane) Schiller Howell; brother-in-law of Nancy Schiller of Texas. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.