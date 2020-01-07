SANTA MARIA, Nicolina M. "Millie" (Sperrazza)

January 5, 2020, age 94, beloved wife of the late Charles J. Santa Maria; dearest mother of Charles A. (Laurel) Santa Maria, Millie Wilkins and Maria Held: also survived by five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister of Nicholas (the late Mary) Sperrazza, Charles (Linda) Sperrazza, the late Antonina (the late Sal) Roberto and the late Caren (the late Gene) Petrella. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Family and friends invited. Condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com