SALVA, Adele R. (Wojtkowski)

SALVA - Adele R. (nee Wojtkowski)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Salva; devoted mother of Shirl Bent and the late Joyce (Bob) Michals; adored grandmother of Chris, Brandon, Nate and Jonathan; cherished mother-in-law of Michael Bent; loving daughter of the late Walter and Celeste Wojtkowski; dear sister of the late Walter (Helen) Wojtkowski and Henry (Estelle) Wojtkowski; dearest friend of Casey Raszewski; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Adele's "8 Angels" for their loving support and care. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.), Snyder on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com