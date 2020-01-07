Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 7, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our 13th president, Millard Fillmore, born on this date in 1800, “An honorable defeat is better than a dishonorable victory.”

• • •

PIONEER DAYS – “History and Mystery: The Early Potteries of the Queen City” is the topic of a presentation by David Potter and Peter Jablonski at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Hall, 205 Longmeadow Road at Callodine Avenue, Eggertsville.

Decorated stoneware jugs and crocks made in Buffalo in the 19th century will be displayed. The talk follows a meeting of the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association at 7. It’s free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more info, call 440-7985.

• • •

COME AND SING – ABC Bel Canto Choirs have openings for students from grades 3 to 12 in all of its choirs. Students throughout Western New York are invited to sessions Thursdays for the rest of the month in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road at Harlem Road, Snyder.

Sessions for the Presto choir, for grades 3 to 6, are from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. The Vivace choir, for high voices in grades 6 to 12, meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Bravo choir, for mixed voices in grades 9 to 12, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more info, call Sue Fay Allen at 759-6428 or visit abcbelcanto.org.

• • •

PASS THE CREAM – Niagara Falls City Council member Chris Voccio hosts his next Coffee with Chris session at 9 a.m. Saturday in Power City Eatery, 444 Third St., Niagara Falls. Voccio pays for the coffee and talks about issues of concern. Guests can order from the menu at their own expense. For more info, call 696-0086 or email ChrisVoccio@gmail.com.

• • •

WINNING TICKETS – Monsignor Nash Council, Knights of Columbus, 261 S. Legion Drive in South Buffalo, is marking every step of the NFL playoffs with its “Road to the Super Bowl Raffle.”

Two drawings for $100 cash prizes will be made just prior to the playoff games next Saturday and Sunday and Jan. 19. During the Knights’ Super Bowl party on Feb. 2, there will be one more drawing for a grand prize of $1,000. Raffle tickets are $20. For info, call 824-2996.

• • •

EMBLEMATIC – Western New York Independent Living Inc. is holding a contest to create a new logo for its celebration of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 this summer. Winning logo will get a $100 prize.

All designs are welcome. Those that focus on Disability Pride and the ADA will get special consideration. Deadline is March 1. Entries should be emailed to Daniel Colpoys at dcolpoys@wnyil.org. For more info, call him at 836-0822, ext. 166.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Vince Pesce, Lori Mik, Morris Titanic, Dick Munschauer, Grace Miltemberger, Sue Bartus, Butch Graham, Tyler Silverblatt, Kate Carver, Leon J. Colucci, John Blewis Jr., Jim Kruger, Donald E. Morrow, Paul “Mooch” McMahon, Mary Walkow, Bev King, Eloise Zoyhofski, Julie Kowalski and Jean Branicky.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.