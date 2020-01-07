RAFFERTY, Margaret M. (Farrell)

RAFFERTY - Margaret M. (nee Farrell)

January 2, 2020. Age 70, of Cheektowaga, NY and South Kingstown, RI, and was born in Providence, RI, growing up in Warwick, RI. She was the youngest child of the late Joseph F. Farrell and Gertrude C. (McGrane) Farrell, and sister of the late Kathryn T. (Farrell) Shields. She is survived by her sister Frances (Farrell) Bergeron, of Warwick, RI, her niece Michaela (Shields) Swarz, her cousin, nieces and nephews, Patricia (Lovely) Rosbottom, Maureen (Lovely) McInerney, Colleen (Lovely) Mason, Dennis Lovely, and Michael Lovely, as well as other cousins and family. A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Warwick, RI. A local Memorial Service will take place at a date and time to be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Margaret's memory be made to the American Heart Association, Eastern States Processing Center, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, 1 Lafayette Sq., Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com