Pegula Sports and Entertainment cuts creative staff by a third

Pegula Sports and Entertainment has cut a third of its creative department's staff, according to two people familiar with the situation.

PSE eliminated 10 of 30 jobs at the marketing and communications agency known to the public as PicSix Creative, according to two sources who asked not to be identified. The cuts were made in late November.

Don Heins, director of communications for PSE, declined to comment on whether any cuts were made, saying the company does not discuss personnel matters. PSE manages the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, among other business interests.

"PicSix will remain focused on its mission of serving the creative needs of all PSE portfolio companies and key strategic partners in a timely and efficient manner," Heins said.

One of the two people familiar with the cuts said the layoffs were due to restructuring.

PSE in June 2017 announced the formation of PicSix, which built on the company's in-house marketing, creative services and communications to offer those services to outside clients. Its outside clients include New Era Cap.