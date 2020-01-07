PROCKTON, George Frederick

PROCKTON - George Frederick Of Hamburg, NY, January 5, 2020. Loving husband of the late Sally (nee Zwelling) Prockton; dearest father of Michael (Joyce) Prockton, Sandra Jarnot, Bonnie (Robert) Traina, Gregg (Erica) Prockton, and the late Mark Prockton; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7th from 5-7 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8th at 10 AM at St. Bernadette's R.C. Church, Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Mark J. Prockton Scholarship Fund: Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760. George proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a life member of the Scranton Volunteer Fire Department.