PENKSA, Rose (Lavelle)

Of West Seneca, NY, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark "Cowboy" Penksa and the late Francis Jerge; stepmother of Jennifer (Dan) Lachina and James Penksa; Nana of Angelo Lachina; sister of Dolores (late Richard) Robinson, Joan (late James) (Vincent Perrello) Laible, Rudolph (Susan) Tichy, Marcia Tichy (Eric Gustavel) and the late William Lavelle; also survived by 46 nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY Wednesday from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Lancaster, NY, Thursday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Rose's beautiful smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by friends and family. Rose helped run the family business, Twin Village Music, for over 50 years. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com