PACE, Joan E. (Seger)

Of Depew, NY, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Pace; dearest mother of John (Christine), James (Suzanne), Joseph (Maureen), and Jennifer (Mike) Kiebzak; loving grandmother of Joseph (Ashley), Pamela (Joshua), Adam (Lindsay), Justin (Pam), and the late Jeffrey Pace; great-grandmother of four great-granddaughters; sister of the late Elizabeth (late Richard) Horn and the late Edward (late Geraldine) Seger Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com