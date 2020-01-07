Neighboring art exhibits at Hotel Henry, Burchfield Penney

An eclectic collection of works by six artists is filling the Corridors Gallery at Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center with light, color, inspiration, imagination and, to counter the grayness of the season, a bit of fun. "The Winter Exhibition" in the architectural landmark opens with a free public reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

Resource: Art curators chose pieces that would complement and be complemented by the hotel's beautiful interior lines. Work by Duayne Hatchett, a painter and sculptor, guides visitors up the grand stairway to the second floor, where the main exhibition is housed. Using a technique that impressed attendees at Resource: Art's 2019 Play/Ground show in Medina, Buffalo artist Kari Achatz has done a site-specific installation of her intricately cut Tyvek scrolls for the hotel's East Wing Connector.

Also on display: works by painter Kyle Butler, who enhances his images with 3D renderings; paintings by multimedia artist Melora Griffis; Monica Angle's combinations of painting and printmaking; and works from Joseph Scheer's "Imaging Biodiversity" series, using moths from Jilin Province in northeastern China.

The exhibition can be seen as part of an evening out at the hotel's 100 Acres restaurant or during regular hotel business hours. Check in at the reception desk on the second floor.

Make it a two-fer

The winter show at Hotel Henry opens the same night as the free monthly M&T Second Friday at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, which is next door to the Hotel Henry. Second Friday's free admission runs all day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 10, but the most festive parts of the event are in the evenings.

For January, the Burchfield is hosting "Stay Gold: A Celebration of Western New York Art," with exhibits by active local artists. There will be live music and performances from nine groups throughout the center's galleries, providing a host of reasons to make it a Friday destination, or the second stop after checking out Resource: Art's show down the driveway.

Also, note that two curators from the Burchfield Penney, Scott Propeack and Tullis Johnson, will be speaking at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Larkin Square Author Series, held in the Filling Station at Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.). The pair will talk about one of the Burchfield's current exhibits, "In the Fullness of Time: Painting in Buffalo, 1832-1972." A book that accompanies the exhibit will be available for sale. The event is free, as is parking.