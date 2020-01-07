MEISSNER, Robert C. Jr.

MEISSNER - Robert C. Jr. January 3, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Derrett) and the late Catherine M. (nee Brese) Meissner; dear father of Robert III (Tracy), Gretchen (Tom) Greulich and Krista Petersen; step-father of Charles (Amy) Kibby, James (Kristie) Kibby and Nicole Kibby; grandfather of Andrew, Nina, Allison, James, Matthew, Mark, Michaela, Khloe and Eli; brother of Howard (Anita) Meissner and the late Ethel (late Norbert) Gagern; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please Assemble At Church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lutheran Service Society or Hospice Buffalo, Inc.