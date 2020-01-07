Letter: The new decade is still a year away

I’ve always been a numbers guy, so it bothers me when I see how misinformed the general public is about dates and time.

It was finally accepted by the public that the 20th century ended Dec. 31, 2000, and the 21st century began Jan. 1, 2001. Thus, the second decade would begin Jan. 1, 2011, and end Dec. 31, 2020. We are not in a new decade.

Likewise, there is a misconception about 12 o’clock. The meridian is 12 noon, so there can’t be a before or after meridian at noon. The proper designations are 12 noon, and 12 midnight, just as they had been for hundreds of years. So people should stop referring to 12 p.m. and 12 a.m. – they’re a contradiction in terms.

Eric Torsell

Williamsville