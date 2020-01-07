Letter: Cheating scandal sends wrong message to youth

This letter is in response to the lady in Rochester who was defending an actress who lied and bribed her daughters into college admission. The part that really irked me was “If we were in the same position, wouldn’t a lot of us have done the same thing?”

The answer is “no.” I have three children who went to college on their own merits. I did not have money to bribe, nor would I if I had. I know of no one who cheated or bribed to help their kids get admitted.

What sort of a message does this send to our children? Is it all right to be dishonest to achieve your goals. As parents we have a responsibility to raise our children to be responsible adults. We do need them to be self sufficient to survive in this world when we aren’t here. We do not need to buy their way.

As to this actress’ sentence, that is for the judges and court to decide. I know that I am not jealous or envious of her lifestyle. Money and fame can not buy happiness and self worth.

Robert Vossler

Sardinia