LEIBOLD, Lois B. (Graver)

Of Hamburg, NY, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Konrad Leibold; loving mother of Lori Snyder and William Leibold; cherished grandma of Jordan Snyder; adored great-grandmother of Natalie, Julian and Emalie; dearest daughter of the late Alvin and Virginia (Alvord) Graver; dear sister of JoAnn (James) Clark, Peter (Joann) Graver and the late Glenda "Franny" Graver, Evelyn D'Agostino and Patricia (Brian) Oakes; also survived by nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Lois' name to The Salvation Army c/o www.buffalo.salvationarmy.org. Lois was a retiree of NY Telephone after 22 years of service. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com