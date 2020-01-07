JAMIESON, Robert A.

JAMIESON - Robert A. Of Akron, at the age of 78 on January 3, 2020. Husband of Shirley (nee Harlach) Jamieson; father of Karen (Paul) Nicpon and Jennifer (Kevin) Jacobs; brother of Mary Ann (late Robert) Mergenhagen; grandfather of Jason and Joseph Nicpon and Emma and Nicholas Jacobs. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 130 Main St., Akron (542-9522), where Services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Parkinson's Foundation, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221 and/or SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please visit www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com