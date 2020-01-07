HOTALING, Kenneth R.

Peacefully passed away on December 27, 2019. Kenneth was the son of the late Lawrence Hotaling, and is survived by his mother, Margaret Syzdek; brother, Dale Hotaling; sisters, Laurie Massaro and Denise McClure and several nieces and nephews. He was a devoted father to his daughter Selena Orbank. Ken had a love for racing, karaoke, the Buffalo Bills and tinkering with anything that had a motor. He loved spending time with his daughter and hanging out with his best friend Bobby Braughler. In honor of Ken's life, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Buffalo-Intl Airport, 4600 Genesee Street from 1-4 PM. A prayer service will be held at 1 PM at Holiday Inn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Buffalo or UB Anatomical Donor Program.