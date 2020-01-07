HOLDEN, Eugene W.

HOLDEN - Eugene W. Of East Aurora, entered into rest January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Del (nee Eschberger) Holden; devoted Dad of Linda (John) Kraus; cherished Bepa of Alison (Luke Rogers) Kraus and Leah (Jake Worthington) Kraus; beloved companion of Mary Jane Prusak; loving son of the late Walter and Mabel Holden; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Eugene's name to Hospice of Buffalo or the Alzheimer's Association. Mr. Holden was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com