DRUZBIK, Alexander James

DRUZBIK - Alexander James Of Lackawanna, peacefully under the care of Roswell Park, at the age of 58 on January 4, 2020. Son of Alexander M. and the late Barbara A. (nee Kolenko) Druzbik; brother of Gregory (Ann), Christopher (Maureen) and the late Dean Jason Druzbik; uncle of Dana Marie and Kyle Christopher Druzbik. Services by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000) will be private. For online condolences visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com