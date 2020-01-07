DINAN, Ann Marie (Schuster)

Died on Friday, January 3, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Frank J. Dinan; devoted mother of Kathleen Ann Dinan, Terry Marie (Hansen) Dinan and Michael Dinan; loving grandmother of eight, Shaun, Paris, and Petra Dinan, Colin, Brendan and Kellyn Brower and Annmarie and Peter Dinan Hansen; sister of the late Carol Hiam and the late Robert and Melvin Schuster; aunt of 11 nieces and nephews. Ann asked that her body be donated to the UB Medical School to be used to further research into Parkinson's disease. A memorial mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 11 at the Newman Chapel of the University at Buffalo (495 Skinnersville Rd.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western New York.