CURRY, Thomas John

Curry - Thomas John

Age 89, of Charlotte, NC, died peacefully on December 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tom was born November 16, 1930 in Hornell, NY, to Leo and Mary McGinnis Curry, and grew up in Attica, NY. He enlisted in the Navy after high school, serving during the Korean War. He graduated from Niagara University in 1957, and within months had taken a job with DuPont and married Mary Karen Nielsen of Buffalo, NY. He spent his career with DuPont, and he and Karen welcomed seven children while relocating around the Eastern U.S. The moving vans finally parked in 1974, when he took a post with DuPont in Charlotte. Tom cherished time with his family and his church, an active member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church for 45 years. He reveled in his Irish heritage, the Buffalo Bills, golf, bowling and being a handyman extraordinaire. He was predeceased by his wife, Karen; a son, Thomas Jr.; and a sister, Sr. Leo Marie of Buffalo. His other sister, Maureen Curry of Olean, NY, survives him. He is also survived by children, Kathleen Curry (Michael Weinstein), Eileen Curry, Patrick Curry (Cynthia Curry), Christopher Curry (Kim Curry) and Johanna Curry Remes, all of the Charlotte area and Mary Curry Hoag of Raleigh, NC as well as eight grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Friday, January 10, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated for Refugee Relief at catholiccharities.com. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com