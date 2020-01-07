Cambria man dead after he was struck by garbage truck

A Cambria man was killed after he was struck by a commercial garbage truck about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Cambria Wilson Road, Cambria, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Robert S. Knibbs, 49, was in the roadway in front of his own residence when he was struck, according to the Sheriff's Office. Knibbs suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The garbage truck, which was operated by 35-year Joseph F. Mangione of Niagara Falls, was traveling south on Cambria Wilson Road at the time of the accident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Mangione, who was uninjured in the accident, has not been charged, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the cause of the accident.