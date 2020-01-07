Buffalo SWAT incident on Sanders Road ends

A Buffalo SWAT incident Tuesday in the 300 block of Sanders Road ended peacefully, according to Buffalo Police.

The department's SWAT and crisis management teams responded to a call at about 7:30 p.m. at the 2 1/2-story residence, and blocked traffic to the street at both Colvin Boulevard and at Hobmoor Avenue.

Police said they were called to the residence regarding a welfare check involving two young children.