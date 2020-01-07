Work continues on Michael Frolik's visa before he can join Sabres for practice

After a day off, the Buffalo Sabres returned to practice Tuesday but still did not have newly acquired Michael Frolik on the ice with them.

Frolik, the veteran forward the team acquired in a trade Thursday from Calgary, has a stall in the team's KeyBank Center dressing room and will wear No. 67 when he arrives. The Sabres hope he'll be available to make his debut with the team Thursday at St. Louis.

The team is currently ironing out work visa issues for Frolik, a 31-year-old native of the Czech Republic. He has played for Canadian-based clubs the last seven years in Winnipeg and Calgary and last played for a team based in the United States with Chicago in 2013, when the Blackhawks beat Boston to win the Stanley Cup.

"We're hoping that all goes well and that he joins us tomorrow," Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said, referring to Wednesday's practice. "Of course, the hope as coaches is that you get a good day of practice with him before the St. Louis game."

Maintenance for Eichel, Okposo

Center Jack Eichel and winger Kyle Okposo sat out practice Tuesday for what the team termed maintenance days. Both players were injured by high sticks during Saturday's game, one possibility for the extra time off. Each did participate in Sunday's Skills Challenge and Krueger said he expects them back at practice Wednesday.

"There are minor issues there that we just feel better taking three days away from any type of contact," Krueger said.

Krueger on Bills' pain

Krueger talked last week about how teams need to overcome adversity and pain as part of their growth chart, so he was asked Tuesday what advice he would give to the Bills after their devastating playoff loss Saturday in Houston.

"It's a completely different set of environments and I don't have the inside information, but what I can feel already is the spirit to take the lessons of the season with them and to build on those," Krueger said. "I'm sure that whole environment there is about growing and about taking that next step, and they've certainly taken a strong one this year. It's exciting for me also to learn in the next weeks the feedback we get and the relationship we have."

Bummed about the #Sabres? Watch Krueger’s presser today. It’s 14 remarkable minutes. “Pain is there to test you and for you to learn and grow from if you use it properly. Otherwise, the only thing it does is eat you up and turn you into a loser.” https://t.co/W8oypUVzKX — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 1, 2020

Krueger has previously said he's exchanged several texts with Bills coach Sean McDermott, and Sabres GM Jason Botterill has been seen at Bills camp as a guest of GM Brandon Beane. The teams routinely share information on areas such as sports science, nutrition and psychology.

"I'll definitely have some things that will feed back toward us and try to put those into play," Krueger said. "Above all, continue on the path. They've got a great spirit there. They're going to be a competitive team for many years to come."

No commitment to Hutton yet

The Sabres have their first back-to-back set of games in more than a month coming this weekend, but Krueger would not immediately commit to using backup Carter Hutton in goal for one of them, likely Sunday's game at last-place Detroit. The Sabres host red-hot Vancouver here Saturday afternoon.

"We're just going day to day. Really," Krueger said. "On the goalie decisions, it's just going to be day to day and we'll make that call on game day in St. Louis for the next one."

Linus Ullmark has started 14 of the last 16 games as Hutton's losing streak has stretched to 10 games (0-6-4) after he started the season 6-0. Hutton has given up six goals in each of his last two games, the 6-5 overtime loss Dec. 7 in Vancouver that was part of the team's most recent back-to-back and the 6-1 defeat Dec. 19 in Philadelphia.

Ullmark is expected to make his eighth consecutive start Thursday.

Canucks are rolling

Vancouver's game Tuesday at Tampa Bay marked just the second time in NHL history both teams entered a contest on winning streaks of at least seven games (the Canucks and Lightning were both at seven). The only other time was Columbus' 4-2 win at Minnesota on Dec. 31, 2016, when the Blue Jackets had won 14 in a row on the way to 16 and the Wild had their streak stopped at 12.

Before coming to Buffalo to play Saturday, Vancouver plays Thursday night at Florida.