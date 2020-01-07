BROTHMAN, Melvin M.D.

BROTHMAN - Melvin M.D. On January 6, 2020, of Amherst, NY. Devoted husband of Elaine Brothman; loving father of David (Sharon) Brothman, Beth Brothman, Amy (Michael) Ramer and the late Leslie Brothman; adoring grandfather of Emily and Sam Brothman, Ethan and Max Ramer, and Sofia and Wyatt Martin; brother of Rosalie Rosenband. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 North Forest Road on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Melvin's memory to Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com