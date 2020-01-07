Blast of snow expected Wednesday; a messy weekend awaits

Snow is set to return on Wednesday, and it is shaping up to be a messy weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the week that includes spates of winter weather midweek as well as over the weekend, which may be either very wet or very icy and snowy, depending on the temperatures.

A winter weather advisory for lake-effect snow was announced Tuesday afternoon for 10 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Southern Erie County as well as Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The advisory said the highest snowfall is expected to be 4 to 8 inches and will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Wednesday's forecast for all of Erie County is calling for snow showers, which "could be briefly heavy and could be accompanied by wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph." The National Weather Service said the snow squalls could produce brief periods of very poor visibility.

In the Buffalo forecast, some snow is expected overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, amounting to an estimated less than half an inch, before another round of snow showers during the day Wednesday, mainly before 5 p.m. and amounting to less than an inch.

On the weekend, the weather service says a sharp frontal zone will stall near the lower Great Lakes on Friday night through Saturday night.

"Several waves of low pressure will move along this front and combine with copious amounts of moisture to produce heavy precipitation across Western and North Central New York."

The weather service says its confidence that heavy precipitation will occur is "fairly high" and that the type of precipitation depends on what are now uncertain temperatures.

"If temperatures remain warm enough for most of the precipitation to fall as rain, flooding may be possible. If colder air near the surface move into our region, significant amounts of wintry precipitation will be possible."

Buffalo's forecast calls for a 90% chance of precipitation Friday night and 100% Saturday night. Temperatures are forecast for the 50s and 40s on Friday and 40s and 30s on Saturday.