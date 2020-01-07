BISSONETTE, Patricia L. "Patti"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on January 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Loving daughter of the late Carol and George Bissonette; dear sister of Susan (Mike) Askins; cherished aunt of Christina (Craig) Bigham, Katie (fiance Philip Prosechild) Kolb and Lisa (Logan) Walker; niece of John (late Chris) Bissonette and Herb (Diane) Evans; first cousin of Vincent (Melissa) Bissonette, Joseph Bissonette, Debbie (fiance Ric Tweedle) Naylon and Scott (Jeanne) Evans; loving lifelong friend of the Sanford family; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A celebration of Patti's life will be held at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant and Banquet Facility, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219, on Friday (January 10th) from 11AM - 2PM, where memories will be shared at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patti's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com