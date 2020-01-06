Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 6)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Rhylee Jung, Niagara Wheatfield, wrestling — Went 4-1 with two pins and a major decision victory in 113/120-pound division at Newark Regional Tournament.

• Jada Kenner, Tapestry, track and field — Eighth grader broke 31-year-old state record for her age group by winning 55-meter dash in 7.12 seconds during Section VI New Year’s Classic at Houghton College.

• Madison Stevenson, Orchard Park, basketball — Posted double-double (14 points, 16 rebounds) in sectional semifinal rematch victory against ECIC I foe Williamsville North.

• Kyra Wood, City Honors, basketball — Averaged 26.5 points and 15 rebounds in two wins against Canisius Cup rival Hutch-Tech. Named MVP of Tonawanda Tournament.

