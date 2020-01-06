Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 6)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Garrett Chase, Niagara Wheatfield, wrestling — Seventh grader went 3-0 in 99-pound division at Section VI Dual Meet Championships, scoring crucial points for Falcons’ large school title win.

• Roddy Gayle, Lewiston-Porter, basketball — Eclipsed 1,000 career points during Lancers’ win against Williamsville South at ECIC-NFL Challenge. Returning All-WNY selection reached milestone in sixth game of sophomore season.

• John Orogun, Park, basketball — Averaged 21.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in two victories. Led Pioneers team ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A to championship at Blue Star Invitational in Kentucky.

• Brendon Ramsey, Chautauqua Lake, wrestling — Won 138-pound title with victory by technical fall and final and received Most Outstanding Wrestler award at 27th Ripley Invitational. Recently surpassed 100 career victories.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.