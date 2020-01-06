VISIKO, Donald "Elvis"

Suddenly January 2, 2020. Devoted father of Donald (Michelle) Donovan, Lori (Donny) Rhoads and Sara Castner; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren; dear brother of Rose Marie (Richard) Kiblin, Donna (Dennis) Kohn, Peter, Claude (Ruth), and Michael (Mary) Visiko; also predeceased by four brother and sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Wednesday from 6 - 8 PM at which time a funeral service will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com