Two men charged with trying to meet teenage boys for sex

Two men have been charged in separate cases with trying to meet teenagers for sex in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The planned encounters with persons whom they believed to be teenage boys were set up through social media applications.

Erick Guigui, 50, of Amherst, has been accused of attempting to have the meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old on Nov. 29 at a public location near Delaware and Kenmore avenues, prosecutors said. Guigui, who faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges, was also accused of requesting the victim send him a sexually explicit photo. He is due back in Buffalo City Court on Jan. 16.

Mark Jacobell, 65, of Buffalo, was accused of trying to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old Nov. 15 at a public location near Delaware and Hertel avenues. Jacobell was charged with two misdemeanors and was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court, the DA's Office said.