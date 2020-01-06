This Week in Buffalo: Local is for lovers

Celebrating "local" has been a strong trend in eating and shopping, but the practice isn't limited to those categories. Buffalo's artists and musicians crave local support; in some cases, they're relying on these talents as chief sources of income.

This week's event suggestions are all of the local variety, touching on a monthlong concert series downtown and a lighthearted art exhibition in North Tonawanda.

Cobblestone Live January concert series begins, two shows this week: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 and Thursday, Jan. 9 at Buffalo Iron Works. $5 cover at the door for each show.

The national concert calendar is typically quiet for January in Buffalo, which allows Iron Works to push local bands even harder than usual.

This five-gig series begins with a bang Wednesday, with Celtic mainstays McCarthyizm and rising Marquee Grand leading off, followed by Grub and the Finality Complex the next evening.

Of the 10 bands slated for January, two of them will earn slots at Cobblestone Live, the summer music festival that enters its fourth year. The bands will be judged by Iron Works staff as well as by its respective attendance.

Humor in the Arts exhibition, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Carnegie Art Center (240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda). Free to attend.

No matter the medium, art can spark the imagination, inspire deep thought and encourage viewers to look at something differently than they ordinarily would.

Thankfully, art can also make you chuckle – whether it's a quick, silly giggle or a cramp-inducing belly laugh. Carnegie Art Center's new exhibition invites roughly 40 artists to showcase their most amusing creations; "Humor in Art" runs through Jan. 24.

Geno McManus will handle the music at the opening reception.

Buffalo Hip-Hop Collective Day, doors at 6 p.m., music 7 to 10 on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.). There will be a cover at the door.

With the intent to bring hip-hop artists together to attract new fans and showcase some of the area's underground talent, the newly formed Buffalo Hip-Hop Collective presents nine performers and three artist pop-ups midweek at Sugar City. Dripstarr, Short Moscato, $hortcakke and Quisi LaFlare are among those on the bill.

Osteria's Customer Appreciation Party, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at 166 Franklin St. Free to attend.

Osteria knows how to throw a party. Owner Nick Pitillo and his staff will roll out complimentary snacks and holiday drink specials, all as a complement to live performances from electric local performers Grace Lougen and Grace Stumberg. The New Italian restaurant presents the annual Meatball Street Brawl and regularly offers live music.

Re-Gift Gathering at Chill 443, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at 443 Main St., Niagara Falls. Gifts donated that exceed $25 in value will allow the giver to attend Chill 443's party.

Community Missions of Niagara Frontier's approaching Sweetheart Dinner features gift baskets, which will be filled through a creative event this week. On Thursday at Chill 443, the donation of a gift worth $25 or more – say, something you didn't want or have a use for from Christmas – allows the giver access to the bar's party, featuring free food, giveaways, a DJ and more.

Get involved

Happy Hour for Vision Niagara, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Community Beer Works (520 7th St.). Free to attend.

Vision Niagara is well-positioned to make a difference. The community group guiding Niagara Street's revitalization faces a tough path – good luck directing a neighborhood through transition; you won't please everyone – so offering community engagement opportunities is crucial. One chance comes Wednesday at CBW.

Buffalo Green Drinks meetup, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Resurgence Brewing Co. (55 Chicago St.). Free to attend.

Buffalo Green Drinks, a branch of a national organization, is a growing group that connects people who emphasize sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. There's no cost for membership and the meetings are informal and relaxed, but they foster discussion on an increasingly important topic.

Grab bag of other choices

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com