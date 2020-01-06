SORRENTINO, Michael J. Sr.

SORRENTINO - Michael J. Sr. Of Depew, entered into rest January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon Renn; devoted father of Michael (Renee) Sorrentino Jr. and the late James (Theresa) Sorrentino; cherished grandfather of Alexis (Charles) Nash and great-grandfather of Charles III, Emberly, Destiny; loving son of the late Joseph and Antoinette Sorrentino; dear brother of Dominic, Rocco (Tara) and the late Ralph (Mary Ann) and Joseph Sorrentino Jr. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com