SCHULTEN, Janet V. (Kenjockety)

Schulten - Janet V. Of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry E. Schulten; loving mother of Shenandoah (Lorraine) Kenjockety, David (Bobbie) Kenjockety, Danielle Cugalj and Adrianne VanOsch; sister of Debra, Robert Kenjockety, the late Dianna VanOsch and the late Douglas (Diane) Kenjockety. Also survived by nine grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-6 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. The Family will be present to receive visitors, prior to Wednesday, at both Janet's home, 12151 Rt. 438, Irving, NY and Shenandoah's home, 12545 Rt. 438, Irving, NY. Janet enjoyed gardening, playing Pinochle, Yahtzee and spending time with her family. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.