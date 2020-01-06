Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 6, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet and artist Khalil Gibran, born on this date in 1883, “If you love somebody, let them go, for if they return, they were always yours. If they don’t, they never were.”

• • •

BACK IN ACTION – The free lunchtime IMAGINE lecture returns from its holiday hiatus Tuesday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

Speaker at 12:30 p.m. is artist and creative entrepreneur Edreys Wajed, whose work includes “The Freedom Wall” at Main and Ferry streets. The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.”

• • •

FEEL BETTER – A free chronic disease self-management workshop will begin Jan. 17 in the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Sessions are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays for six weeks.

The program will provide strategies for coping with heart disease, arthritis, breathing disorders or chronic pain for people living with these conditions or their caregivers.

To register, call the Nursing Division of the Niagara County Department of Health at 278-1900 or register online at compass.qtacny.org/find-a-workshop. A free session to provide information and answer questions about the program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the North Tonawanda Public Library.

• • •

FINDING KEEPERS – All who attend get a free gift at the door while supplies last at the monthly sports card and memorabilia show from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2450 Walden Ave. Admission is free. For more info, call 656-0066 or email jeff@basesny.com.

• • •

BIG NIGHT – Open Buffalo, which works to fight discrimination and poverty, will host a Sankofa celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave., a minute away from Albright-Knox Northland gallery.

“Sankofa” is a word from the Akan tribe in Ghana meaning “in order to move forward, one must learn from the past.” The evening includes drums by Daughters of Creative Sound, a poetry performance by Jillian Hanesworth and catering by Manna@Northland. Tickets are $50. For info and tickets, visit openbuffalo.org/sankofa.

• • •

