Police: Citizens help chase down suspects in two burglaries in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls citizens helped chase down suspects in two separate burglaries overnight Sunday, leading to arrests in both incidents, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

In the first incident, William McMillen of Niagara Falls and Michael Nolfi of Youngstown were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

Police said McMillen, 38, was chased down and tackled by a 53-year-old man who told police he arrived at his home with a friend to find a commotion in the rear of his residence on 22nd Street near Ferry Avenue Sunday evening. Two men in ski masks fled from the backyard, the resident told police, and he said he and his friend chased the two men southbound across Ferry Avenue. McMillen stopped to try to get in a car when the resident tackled him to the ground. When police arrived, the resident and his friend were holding McMillen down on the ground.

Police said that the car that McMillen was attempting to get in was registered to Nolfi, who had continued running southbound after McMillen was tackled. Officers said they tracked down Nolfi at Niagara and 20th streets and interviewed him, then matched his Nike sneakers to footprints at the rear of the home where the alleged burglary attempt took place.

In an early Monday morning incident, Tywaun Barnes, 38, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and petit larceny after police responded to a burglary in progress at the Quality Inn, 240 1st St.

Police said that Barnes had entered the bar area of the hotel through an unlocked employee entrance when an employee caught him as he was attempting to leave. The employee chased Barnes into a fenced-in area next to the hotel, police said, and officers found Barnes hiding underneath a wooden platform in that enclosed area.

Barnes, who was found with a backpack that contained multiple bottles of alcohol, was arrested without incident, police said.