PEPE, John C.

PEPE - John C. Of Williamsville, entered into rest on January 3, 2020. Beloved companion of Nancy Minthorn; loving son of the late Jules and Duaine "Chickie" Pepe; dear brother of Jenifer (John) Elbert and the late James Pepe; cherished uncle of Julia and Jack Elbert. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 5-7 PM. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com