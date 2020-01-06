Oishei Foundation grants $100,000 to Lockport Palace renovation project

The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport announced Monday that it has received a $100,000 grant from Buffalo's John R. Oishei Foundation.

The money will be applied to the third and final phase of the 95-year-old theater's $3.3 million renovation, which began in 2018 and is scheduled for completion by 2021.

The first phase, completed in 2018, included renovations to the outer lobby, as well as restoration and repairs to interior plaster. The second phase – upgrades to the concession and bar area, creation of a new merchandise area, and additional plaster restoration – was unveiled in November.

Work still to be completed includes the installation of new seats, a new floor and completion of new stage rigging and an orchestra pit.

The theater also has received $1.16 million in state funds for the project. Other foundations, including the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Grigg-Lewis Foundation, also have donated funds. The theater is owned by a nonprofit group, which uses it primarily for stage shows and some movies.