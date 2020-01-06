Share this article

New Amherst Town Board member resigns IDA seat

Mike Szukala, who recently won a seat on the Amherst Town Board, has resigned from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency's board.

Under town law, Szukala is allowed to serve on both boards simultaneously and other officials have done so previously.

But the Democrat said he stepped down from the IDA board to make sure he could give his full attention to his new responsibilities on the Town Board and to his full-time job as Erie County's Medicaid inspector general.

Szukala did say he may end up serving as the Town Board liaison to the IDA board.

The Town Board was set to vote Monday night to appoint Anthony Agostino, an accountant and chief financial officer with Northtown Automotive, to fill the remainder of Szukala's IDA term, which expires in 2022.

The Town Board also was in line to reappoint Carlton N. Brock Jr. to a new seven-year term on the IDA board. Brock has served as board chairperson since 2016.

