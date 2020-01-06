MORGANO, Rosella

Morgano - Rosella January 4, 2020, of Brant, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Joy) Morgano; devoted sister of Joseph (Jackie) Morgano; cherished aunt of Michelle (Edward) Munson and Melissa (Jeffrey) Anderson; loving great-aunt of Mary-Katherine and Colin; dear sister-in-law of Roseann (Daniel) Gernatt; fond godmother of Cristina (James) Voto; also survived by many dear cousins and friends. Friends are invited on Wednesday at 9:30 AM, to a Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Rosella's Life at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com for online condolences and donations.