KOSZUTA - Samuel C. "Sam"

January 5, 2020. Beloved son of Donald and Cynthia (Zalikowski) Koszuta; loving brother of Daniel Koszuta; very long loving companion of Audrey Caughill; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 9 AM at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church.