KACZOR, Maria (Dziwisz)

January 4, 2020, age 103, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Adam Kaczor; dearest mother of Kazimierz (late Krystyna) Kaczor, late Zbigniew Kaczor, Sofia (John) Jenny, Stanislaw (Patricia) Kaczor and Christopher Kaczor; dear grandmother of nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, January 7 from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM and from St. Stanislaus Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com